Advisory board significantly expands international aspirations

Strauss & Co, Africa’s leading art auction house, is delighted to announce the appointment of four respected professionals – Millard Arnold, Heba El Kayal, Liesl Fichardt and Greg Maloka – to its newly constituted Advisory Board. This important consultative body broadens Strauss & Co’s intelligence network at a time of growing interest in the diverse creative expressions and artisanal traditions of Southern Africa. Its establishment further complements Strauss & Co’s marketing and educational initiatives in key international markets.

“Over the past decade, and more so since the introduction of our dual live-virtual auctions in 2020, we have experienced a strong upsurge in interest by international buyers,” says Frank Kilbourn, Chairperson, Strauss & Co. “Our curated offerings of modern and contemporary art, decorative arts, jewellery and fine wines regularly draw enthusiastic buyers from the Antipodes, China, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. At the same time, Strauss & Co has been actively championing its brand through exhibitions, educational events and strategic collaborations, notably in London and Venice.”

Frank Kilbourn continues: “The art market is a large, complex and diversified phenomenon that requires on-the-ground expertise. The purpose of the new Advisory Board is to provide strategic intelligence to Strauss & Co on art and auction related matters, as well as to promote our brand in art eco-systems in different parts of the world by creating access to expertise and networks across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States of America. I am delighted to welcome Millard Arnold, Heba El Kayal, Liesl Fichardt and Greg Maloka to our Advisory Board. Each is distinguished by their considerable professional expertise and undeniable passion for the arts. They are a perfect fit with Strauss & Co and its vision to be the most dynamic auction house in Africa, driven by expertise, technology and a commitment to excellence.”

Millard Arnold, an internationally recognised leader, advisor and networker who has been elected as the first Chairperson of the Advisory Board, says: “It is a rare, special and unique opportunity and challenge to join Strauss & Co, Africa’s preeminent auction house. Their work in the secondary market is helping establish standards for the promotion and sale of art, but more importantly is elevating the richness and creative distinctiveness of African art and culture. To be able to offer wisdom, guidance and, above all, constructive assistance to an exceptional leadership team led by Frank Kilbourn, a team which deeply embraces the African ethos and the extraordinary professionalism that echoes the best in the world, is a humbling but profoundly motivating experience, which I am truly blessed and pleased to undertake.”

Heba El Kayal, an experienced museum curator, consultant and writer says: “It’s an incredible honour to be a member of Strauss & Co’s Advisory Board, a role I accepted due to my commitment to building dialogue and opportunities for all those engaged with African art. My aim with my curatorial and advisory work has always been to help create connections between artists, collectors, institutions and other cultural practitioners across the continent; and for those abroad to recognize the variety and plurality of talent and artistic expression on the continent. By working collaboratively, I believe we can nurture and develop the art scene in all directions, and preserve the life’s work of many artists, past and present. The wonderful team at Strauss & Co have the ambition and leadership skills to guide African art towards greater opportunity and growth. I look forward to working closely with them to help fulfil our collective ambitions.”

Liesl Fichardt, an internationally recognised legal and taxation expert and advisor to leading art institutions, says: “The artist Edgar Degas once said that ‘art is not what you see but what you make others see’. These words ring true in so many ways, and in particular in the context of the significant and important role that Strauss & Co plays in promoting and putting modern and contemporary African art on the world map, for others to see and experience. It will be a pleasure to walk this journey with Strauss & Co as an International Member of the Advisory Board.”

Greg Maloka, a leading media entrepreneur and creative industry expert, says: “I have been part of the Strauss & Co family for a few years now. The privilege of being here and sharing the space through The Gathering, where we invite art lovers, art collectors, enthusiasts and the just curious, has allowed Strauss & Co and I to expand our art circles. The knowledge exchange with the team of experts at Strauss & Co has amplified my zeal to grow in this space. I have always viewed art as the clearest window to both a distant and recent history and the opportunity to further explore ways of positively impacting society and the world through this advisory board is one I deeply cherish.”

Strauss & Co welcomes Millard Arnold, Heba El Kayal, Liesl Fichardt and Greg Maloka to its team and looks forward to their invaluable input.