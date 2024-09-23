Feel like you’re stuck on a treadmill that just keeps speeding up and there is no stop button? We do! With all the daily work, family and social pressures we face, it’s no wonder that we sometimes feel overwhelmed and anxious.

Getting in the habit of regularly stopping, taking a deep breath and spending 20 minutes doing something you enjoy is just the TLC you need to rebalance, de-stress and re-energize.

Start by trying these three tips:

Stay in touch: The true magic happens when you stay connected to what matters most to you. Whether it’s through your passions, supportive community, or cherished relationships, embracing your core values helps you stay centred and focused on what brings you joy. By nurturing these meaningful connections, you create a positive space where you can thrive and feel truly content. Sometimes, the best way to unwind is to reach out to the people who make you feel appreciated and connected. Whether it’s a friendly phone call, a cosy chat over coffee, or a relaxing evening with loved ones, nurturing those intimate connections can work wonders for your emotional well-being.

Set de-stress goals: When life feels chaotic, having a goal can be your anchor. Make it a point to focus on your physical and emotional well-being – even something as small as scheduling 10 minutes of relaxation each day can help. It’s all about taking that first step toward reconnecting with yourself. Tip: Create a “Self-Care Bingo” card with small, enjoyable activities like a leisurely walk or a quick meditation. Mark off each activity as you complete it and reward yourself with a little treat. This fun approach makes self-care feel like a game and helps you stay motivated!

Create a sanctuary: Make your bathroom your sanctuary. Close the door, put your phone on silent, and treat yourself to some well-deserved “me time”. Give your bathroom spa feels by lighting a candle or two, throwing on a soft, fluffy robe and running a bubble bath. We recently discovered Playgirl’s new spa Foam Bath. Choose ‘Serendipity’ and let the soothing scent transport you to a world of calm. The warm water and rich foam coupled with the oils in this foam bath not only cares for your skin but also help you connect to that sense of intimacy and belonging we all crave. This little ritual is a simple but effective way to feel rejuvenated.

