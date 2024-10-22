Whitney Houston’s 1994 show in SA to premiere as film and live album

Nearly three decades after Whitney Houston’s groundbreaking performances in post-apartheid South Africa in 1994, fans worldwide will soon have the opportunity to experience the magic of her Durban concert through a new live album and film release.

Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings, in collaboration with the Whitney E. Houston estate and Primary Wave Music, is set to unveil Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban).

Whitney’s 1994 performances in South Africa, which took place shortly after Nelson Mandela’s election, marked Houston as the first major Western artist to perform in the post-apartheid country.

Her South African tour included three concerts that attracted over 200 000 fans, reports SA People.

“It was one of the greatest honours of my career to perform for such a beautiful and resilient country. I felt like I was singing not just to the people of South Africa but to the world,” said Houston herself, on performing in a newly-liberated South Africa.

The anticipated concert film, directed by Marty Callner and remastered in 4K with enhanced audio, will be screened in nearly 1 000 theatres across more than 30 countries on October 23 and 27.

The live album will be available in various formats, including digital, CD, and vinyl, each featuring a slightly different track list. The digital edition boasts a 24-track lineup, showcasing some of Houston’s greatest hits and previously unreleased material.

“If you want to experience the greatest female contemporary voice of all time, you must see Whitney Houston’s South Africa Durban concert film and own the album. There will never be another Whitney Houston,” says music producer Clive Davis, who played a pivotal role in Houston’s career.

This article first appeared in Woman&Home magazine.