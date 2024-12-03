Lifestyle

7 handy camping tips

From repurposing a coffee tin to using corn chips as kindling, these handy camping tips will make your trip much more enjoyable.

Image used for illustration purposes. Image: Rya Mishra/Pixabay

Ah, camping. The great outdoors, the fresh air, the bugs… wait, scratch that last one. While camping can be a wonderful experience, it’s not without its challenges. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of seven useful camping hacks to make your next camping trip a little bit easier, and a lot more enjoyable.

Repurpose an instant coffee tin into a mini stove

Who needs a fancy camping stove when you’ve got a coffee can? To create an instant mini stove with a can, first thoroughly clean and dry the can. Then, use a sharp knife or scissors to cut several evenly spaced ventilation holes near the top. Fill the can with a small amount of rubbing alcohol or denatured alcohol. Ignite the alcohol carefully and place a small pot or cup on top. The flames will heat the container, allowing you to boil water or cook food in a pinch. Be careful though, the can will become hot during use.

@woodsboundoutdoors Emergency stove🔥#fyp #foryou #survival #camping #outdoors #lifehack ♬ original sound – woodsboundoutdoors

Make your own mosquito repellent

All out of traditional mosquito repellent? Mix witch hazel, water and eucalyptus or citronella oil to create a natural bug repellent that’s non-toxic and easy on the nose.

@zerowastecartel Have more outdoor adventures this summer with this easy mosquito repellent 🦟 #mosquitorepellent #naturalbugspray #naturalbugrepellent #sustainableliving #zerowasteliving ♬ original sound – ZeroWasteCartel

Make your own feather stick firelights

Don’t want to spend money on fire starters? Make your own by splitting a dry piece of wood into quarters or eighths. Once you’ve got the wood split, you’ll have the bases for your feather sticks. Shave each piece of wood down with a sheath or draw knife to create ‘curly bits’ that are then stacked into an A-shape to create a fire. See tutorial:

@greenlighttrust Did you know you can make firelighters and out of dry logs? #didyouknow #greenlighttrust #progress #helping #adulteducation #needsupport #howto #fypdidyouknow #mentalhealth #menathealthmatters #greatoutdoors #outdoorlife #outdoorfun #artsandcrafts #firelighters #homemade #tipsandtricks #shavehorse #buildingafire #fire #learnhow ♬ original sound – GreenLightTrust

 

Make a DIY sink

Create a DIY camping sink by filling a collapsible water container with water and suspending it from a sturdy tree branch using a length of rope. Attach a small plastic tube or hose to the spout, and you have a gravity-fed camping sink for washing dishes or personal hygiene.

Keep your gear dry

Prepare for unpredictable weather by lining your backpack with a garbage bag. This trick keeps your gear dry, and also protects your bag from any leaks.

Silica gel to keep your food and camp gear rust and mold-free

Make use of those silica gel packets you have lying around to prevent rust on your camp cookware between uses, and to keep your food and medications dry.

@buckhorncliffs Keep Gear Safe & Dry with Desiccants (Silica Gel Beads) For recommendations visit: BuckhornCliffs.com 🔹 Protect Electronics & Tools from moisture and corrosion. 🔹 Extend Food Shelf Life – Ideal for jerky, grains, nuts. 🔹 Prevent Clumping in powders like flour and spices. 🔹 Safeguard Medications from moisture damage. 🔹 Preserve Seeds for future planting. 🔹 Stop Rust on essential tools and equipment. 🔹 Maintain Clothing & Textiles in damp conditions. 🔹 Optical Equipment Care – No more foggy lenses. 🔹 Document & Photo Preservation against moisture. 💪 Desiccants: Your Ultimate Moisture Shield! #SurvivalGear #DesiccantPackets #MoistureProtection #Preparedness ♬ original sound – Rob Benson

Grab a bag of chips

If you’re in no mood to gather sticks for kindling, a bag of Doritos or corn chips makes the perfect kindling. The starches, chemicals, oils, and flavourings from these snacks make them prime candidates for combustion.

