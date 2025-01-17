Gardens go natural

Every year the Garden Media Group comes out with its annual trends report, and for this year they predict a retreat from social media and a ‘broader societal craving for authenticity’ that is reflected in a desire for gardens that not always perfect but have that much loved, lived in feel.

Happy mixes

Planting a mix of colourful flowers may be frowned upon by some garden designers but it has a charm, especially in small gardens. This approach can accommodate a greater variety of plants, which wouldn’t be as attractive in larger landscapes.

Given that our garden spaces are getting smaller, this gives gardeners much more scope to express themselves and their love of colourful flowers.

Add depth by layering the planting, as in this small space (picture above) that uses containers at the back of the bed for height, then plant-filled loffel stones for medium height, and compact bedding plants for a carpet of colour.

Try these

Verbena ‘Firehouse Peppermint’ has sparkling red and white flowers and spreads up to 55cm. It reblooms quickly and appears to flower non-stop, which attracts the butterflies.

Bidens Coreopsis Uptick Gold ‘is a tough little perennial with vivid golden-yellow flowers. Being easy growing, not fussy about soil and with mildew-resistant foliage, it is a good plant for beginner gardeners.

Dianthus ‘Oscar Red Star’ is a pot carnation that also works well in the garden because it is a compact, well branched plants that produce plenty of fragrant flowers. Plants like well-drained soil and can grow in sun or semi shade.

Like a fine wine, the appeal of well-aged gardens.

Did you know that an inviting well cared for garden can boost your property’s value? According to research, potential buyers showed a strong preference for established plants and trees, which favours the use of hardy perennials and shrubs that don’t require as much attention.

Dense planting (as above) with quick growing perennials like cannas, salvia and gaura, give the garden a full, established look and they are long blooming plants that can be relied upon to look good throughout summer.

In line with the more relaxed look, don’t worry about plants that aren’t perfect. Just keep them trimmed or cut back after flowering followed by an application for fertiliser to bring on the next flush of flowers.

Most perennials are drought tolerant and deep watering once a week is all they need in summer.

Try these

The tall growing Salvia Mystic Spires Improved ( 60cm) or the more compact Salvia ‘Mysty’ 45 cm high) both deliver spikes of true blue flowers non-stop during summer. These heat hardy salvia grow best with plenty of sun and mix well with other heat tolerant

For compact gaura in shades of dark pink or white there’s gaura ‘Belleza’ that grows upright with short flowering stems that don’t fall or flop open. Plant in full sun in ordinary garden soil that drains well.

Red canna ‘Canova’ in the centre provides a focus for this planting. ‘Cannova’ is not an invasive species and it reaches a garden height of 70 to 120cm but remains neat and compact. It is an easy to grow option for gardens that require heat tolerant plants.

Lush is lovely

What looks more established than a foliage dense garden, especially if the foliage plants come in vibrant shades of green or with colourful leaves. In gardens that are a mix of sun and shade, the most useful plants are those that tolerate both.

The range of sun Coleus offers a wide palette of colours as does Sunpatiens. The shrubby Begonia ‘Dragon Wings’ is a lush, vigorous perennial reaching a height of 60 to 80 cm and spread of 40 to 45 cm. It is best grown in filtered sun or shade but can tolerate full morning sun.

For sunnier parts of the bed, Celosia’s flame like flowers can be used to lead the eye while the daisy-like yellow Bidens ‘Golden Empire’ and pink argyranthemum ‘Lollies Marshmallow’ bring a lighter, airier feel to the border.

Other sun and shade tolerant garden plants include fuchsia, lobelia, alyssum, hosta, Plectranthus ‘Mona Lavender’, brachyscome and cranesbill geranium.

Try these

Coleus ‘Coleosaurus’ is a dramatic foliage plan with dark red, gold-green scalloped leaves. These plants make a statement yet are easy growing and heat tolerant. It grows in full sun or partial shade, but the more sun it needs, the more frequently it should be watered.

Celosia ‘Ice Cream’ is a dwarf variety that displays colourful 6-cm plumes that look like tiny flames. It is striking when planted en masse in the garden. It grows best in full sun and needs soil that drains well and it should not be over watered. For more information visit Ball Straathof.

Article and images supplied by Alice Coetzee.

