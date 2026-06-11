Recall of Hino 700 Series trucks

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has alerted consumers to the recall of certain Hino 700 Series trucks following a notification from Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd.

The Witness reports that, according to the NCC, the affected trucks were sold nationally through authorised Toyota dealerships between September 10 and December 10, 2024. The recall affects 18 Hino 700 Series trucks.

Fuel pump defect identified

The commission said the recall relates to a defect involving the fuel pump housing.

“An inappropriate surface treatment process was carried out during production. Cracks may develop when repeated high load is applied to the supply pump, resulting in a fuel leak,” the NCC said.

Consumers who own affected Hino 700 Series trucks have been urged to visit their nearest authorised Toyota dealership to arrange an inspection and repairs. Toyota will fit a new fuel pump to the affected vehicles at no cost to consumers.

Recent vehicle recalls

The latest recall follows a number of recent vehicle recalls monitored by the NCC.

Earlier this year, Toyota South Africa Motors recalled 58 Hino 700 Series trucks sold between February 4 and November 9, 2025, after a similar defect involving the fuel pump housing was identified.

At the time, the NCC warned that cracks could develop under repeated high load, potentially resulting in a fuel leak and creating a safety risk.

The commission has also recently alerted consumers to a recall affecting 337 Hyundai Tucson NX4 N-Line M1 category vehicles sold in South Africa during 2023.

According to the NCC, the vehicles may experience unintended emergency braking due to the sensitivity of the forward collision avoidance (FCA) system.

The FCA system uses advanced sensors, including a forward-facing camera and radar sensors, to detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists ahead. The system issues warnings and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not respond in time.

The NCC warned that unintended emergency braking could create a safety risk for vehicle occupants and other road users and increase the likelihood of a collision.

Owners of the affected Hyundai vehicles were advised to contact authorised dealerships for a free front camera software update.

In another recent recall, the NCC issued an alert involving 146 Hino 300 Series vehicles distributed nationally between March and October 2025.

The commission said an incorrect component may have been installed in the circuit board of the vehicles’ combination meter, which could cause the speedometer and odometer to malfunction, increasing the risk of unsafe driving conditions.

Consumers urged to check recall status

The NCC has reiterated that product recalls remain an important mechanism for protecting consumers from harm caused by defective products.

Consumers who believe their vehicles may be affected by any recall are encouraged to contact authorised dealerships to verify whether their vehicles are impacted and arrange repairs where necessary.

Questions relating to the latest Hino recall can be directed to the NCC via ProductRecall@thencc.org.za

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