DP World Lions break new ground with women’s blind team

Lions Cricket, in partnership with global leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions DP World, officially launched the latest team to join the pride, the DP World Lions women’s blind team, on Tuesday (June 9).

Rosebank Killarney Gazette reports that this extended partnership will see DP World mark a significant milestone in advancing inclusive sport and disability cricket in South Africa.

Isaac Bidla, coach of the DP World Lions women’s blind team, commended DP World Lions for consistently making the sport accessible and inclusive to communities.

“Today is not only a celebration of women’s cricket; it’s a commitment to creating opportunities, promoting inclusion, and empowering women through sport.”

The DP World Lions women’s blind team represents an important step forward in creating greater accessibility and equal opportunities within the game.

Through this partnership, players will receive enhanced support while gaining increased visibility to inspire communities, challenge perceptions, and encourage future generations to pursue their sporting ambitions.

Simphiwe Joubert in action. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright welcomed the partnership, highlighting its significance for the future of the game. welcomed the partnership, highlighting its significance for the future of the game.

“Cricket has a unique ability to unite communities, inspire individuals, and create lasting change. The launch of the DP World Lions women’s blind team reflects our commitment to ensuring that every athlete has the opportunity to participate, compete, and thrive. It is a proud moment for the entire cricket ecosystem and another important milestone in the continued growth of the women’s game,” he said.

DP World head of corporate affairs and sustainability in Africa Esha Mansingh said that by supporting the DP World Lions women’s blind team, they are helping to create a more inclusive pathway for participation and development in the sport.

“We believe this partnership has the potential to make a meaningful impact by opening opportunities, advancing visibility, and inspiring more women and girls to see cricket as a space where they belong and can succeed.”

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