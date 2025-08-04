The new boob job: faster recovery, more natural results

Forget everything you thought you knew about breast surgery as there is a new procedure in town that’s making breast enhancement less invasive, faster healing and delivers a more natural result.

Rapid recovery breast augmentation isn’t the same breast surgery of a decade ago. By placing implants above the muscle but under the fascia, patients benefit from improved support, fewer complications, and significantly faster healing – without compromising on aesthetic outcomes.

Designed for natural movement and feel

Central to this shift is the use of Motiva implants – next-generation breast implants designed to move with the body and mimic the feel of natural breast tissue. The ergonomic design adapts to posture and movement, and the cohesive gel leads to long term stability and peace of mind for patients.

The hybrid advantage: subtle enhancement, dual benefit

A hybrid breast augmentation combines a smaller implant with a small volume of the patient’s own fat – harvested via liposuction from areas like the flanks or thighs.

The fat is then purified and strategically injected into the upper pole of the breast to enhance fullness, create smoother transitions, and improve cleavage.

Who is it for?

First-time patients who want a more natural, undetectable outcome

Women with concerns about traditional under-the-muscle placement

Patients seeking a faster return to normal activity with less pain

Those desiring both breast enhancement and mild body contouring when fat transfer is performed

Ladies who are considering their first augmentation or an even revision, provided a breast lift is not required

The timeline:

Surgical time averages around 60–90 minutes.

Most patients return to light activity within 3–5 days.

Full results settle over 3–6 months.

Scarring may take up to a year to settle, however visible results are noticeable immediately.

The cost:

The investment for a standard breast augmentation starts at around R85,000, depending on the patient’s anatomy and surgical goals.

Where appropriate, the pricing for a hybrid breast augmentation (implant with fat transfer) starts at around R125 000. For many, the balance of aesthetic reward and reduced downtime makes it a compelling, confidence-boosting choice.

Leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon Professor Chrysis Sofianos at CS Surgery believes the growing popularity of rapid recovery techniques reflects a deeper shift in how women approach cosmetic procedures: informed, intentional, and unapologetic.

For more articles on the latest medical technology out there, visit Get It Magazine.