Soaking up some sun can boost your health 

Here’s why it’s worth stepping into the sunlight:

Supports circadian rhythm and better sleep

Morning sunlight is rich in blue light, which helps regulate your body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. Exposure to natural light in the early hours signals to your brain that it’s time to be awake and alert. This, in turn, helps you fall asleep more easily at night. Especially during the darker months, consistent morning sunlight exposure can improve sleep quality and reduce feelings of fatigue.

Boosts your mood

Sunlight stimulates the production of serotonin, the “happy hormone,” which is key to regulating mood. Just 10 – 30 minutes of morning sunlight can act as a natural mood booster and may even help to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Boosts vitamin D levels

While dietary sources and supplements can provide vitamin D, the most natural and effective way to get this essential nutrient is through sunlight exposure. Vitamin D supports bone health, strengthens the immune system, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Improves focus and energy

Feeling sluggish? Sunlight exposure triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that helps you stay awake and energised. This gentle energy boost can enhance your concentration and productivity, making your mornings feel more vibrant and productive.

Supports skin health

Moderate sun exposure can have benefits for certain skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne. The UV rays in sunlight have anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate symptoms, though it’s essential to balance sun exposure and protect your skin from overexposure.

