Thai rice vermicelli with fried mackerel and spicy herb salad
Thai home cooks adapt recipes all the time, so add cucumber, shredded carrots, bean sprouts or green mango if you have them.
The first day of spring has finally arrived! After months of hearty stews, rich casseroles and comforting soups, you’re craving colour, freshness and food that feels lighter on the plate. That’s exactly where Thai cooking shines. Mackerel is one of Thailand’s most popular fish, particularly in coastal communities where it’s affordable, widely available and packed with flavour. It also happens to be one of the healthiest fish you can put on your plate. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it’s a great source of protein, vitamin D and vitamin B12, making it as nourishing as it is delicious. If you’re new to Thai food, this recipe is an easy place to start. The ingredients are easy to find, the cooking is straightforward, and most of the preparation happens while the noodles cool.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
For the fried mackerel:
- 4 whole fresh mackerel, cleaned
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
For the vermicelli salad:
- 200 g rice vermicelli noodles
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 red chilli, finely sliced
- ½ cup roasted peanuts
- ½ cup fresh coriander
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 small cucumber, julienned (optional)
- 1 cup bean sprouts (optional)
For the dressing:
- 3 tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 small red chilli, finely chopped
Method
- Soak the vermicelli noodles according to the packet instructions, then drain and rinse under cold water.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic and chilli until the sugar has dissolved.
- Place the noodles in a large bowl and add the onion, spring onions, peanuts, coriander, mint and any optional vegetables.
- Pour over the dressing and toss gently until everything is evenly coated.
- Pat the mackerel dry with paper towel and season well with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Fry the fish for 4-5 minutes per side, or until the skin is crisp and the flesh flakes easily.
- Divide the noodle salad between serving plates.
- Place a whole fried mackerel alongside each salad.
- Serve immediately with lime wedges for squeezing over the fish.