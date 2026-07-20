Thai rice vermicelli with fried mackerel and spicy herb salad

The first day of spring has finally arrived! After months of hearty stews, rich casseroles and comforting soups, you’re craving colour, freshness and food that feels lighter on the plate. That’s exactly where Thai cooking shines. Mackerel is one of Thailand’s most popular fish, particularly in coastal communities where it’s affordable, widely available and packed with flavour. It also happens to be one of the healthiest fish you can put on your plate. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it’s a great source of protein, vitamin D and vitamin B12, making it as nourishing as it is delicious. If you’re new to Thai food, this recipe is an easy place to start. The ingredients are easy to find, the cooking is straightforward, and most of the preparation happens while the noodles cool.

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the fried mackerel:

4 whole fresh mackerel, cleaned

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lime, cut into wedges

For the vermicelli salad:

200 g rice vermicelli noodles

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

½ cup roasted peanuts

½ cup fresh coriander

½ cup fresh mint leaves

1 small cucumber, julienned (optional)

1 cup bean sprouts (optional)

For the dressing:

3 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

Method