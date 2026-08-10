Mercedes-AMG reveals electric GT 53 4-Door Coupé

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupé serves as an accessible entry point to the brand’s contemporary range following the May debut of the GT 55 and GT 63.

Driven by dual permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, the GT 53 produces a combined system output of 400kW and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to the road via the Affalterbach brand’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system paired with a two-speed transmission.

Primary drive comes from the rear electric motor for optimal efficiency, with the front motor engaging only when extra traction or power is required.

Mercedes-AMG claims a 0–100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 230km/h, which can be raised to 250km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

Energy is stored in an 800V battery featuring a usable capacity of 106kWh, providing a claimed WLTP operating range of 682 to 809km on a full charge. The battery pack supports DC fast charging at up to 600kW, allowing motorists to add 534km of range in just 10 minutes at maximum capacity.

“With the new GT 4-Door, we have made a real statement. A highly dynamic vehicle that impresses in every respect. Now we are expanding the family with a very attractive entry-level model at an equally attractive price.

“It combines the superior power of the drive system with the emotional intensity that distinguishes Mercedes-AMG: precise, intense, and captivating,” said Dr Stefan Weckbach, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach business units.

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