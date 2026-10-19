Watch: Candice Swanepoel makes 3 appearances at 2026 Victoria’s Secret show

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel stole the spotlight at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show yesterday (October 18), hitting the runway three times in one night.

The Mooi River-born model made her 14th appearance at the iconic show, cementing her status as one of the brand’s most recognisable Angels.

Watch the videos here and here.





https://www.tiktok.com/@candiceswanepoel21/photo/7698185665598541089?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

@favspopculture candice swanepoel walks for the 2026 victoria’s secret fashion show ♬ original sound – tess ౨ৎ

Views the photos here.

Spotted by a talent scout at just 15, Swanepoel has since built an internationally celebrated career, walking for major fashion houses and fronting campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010 and founded the swimwear brand Tropic of C.



Ahead of the show, Swanepoel shared an inspiring message on Instagram for the models walking that day, encouraging them to remember the little girl who once dreamed of being on that runway.

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