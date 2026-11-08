Athletics South Africa appoints acting president

One of Potchefstroom’s most respected athletics administrators and coaches, Jean Verster, has been appointed as the acting president of Athletics South Africa (ASA), reports Potchefstroom Herald.

ASA made the appointment during a board meeting on October 30, with Verster set to hold the position until the next ASA Council meeting on November 28, 2026.

Verster is the current ASA chairperson of track and field. He is also the president of Athletics Central North West and the manager of the NWU High-Performance Institute.

According to ASA, his appointment comes after ASA vice-president John Mathane left the meeting.

Mathane had previously served as acting president.

Southern African Confederation of Athletics (SACA) president Zakhele Dlamini, who attended the meeting as a representative of World Athletics (WA) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), subsequently directed the remaining board members to appoint an acting president from among themselves.

The board unanimously agreed on Verster, who accepted the responsibility.

Verster brings a wealth of experience to the position as a former middle- and long-distance athlete (in the 1980’s and 90’s) and current world class coach who also understands the structures of athletics administration.

Under his guidance, Potchefstroom has also become a hub for middle- and long-distance athletes, both locally and internationally.

ASA said the interim appointment forms part of efforts to address ongoing governance challenges and bring the federation in line with directives issued by World Athletics and CAA in correspondence dated October 15.

The federation’s board has also resolved to hold a strategic planning meeting from November 13 to November 15, with Dlamini’s assistance, to develop a roadmap for improving its governance and operational structures.

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