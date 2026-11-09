KZN gymnasts selected for SA team competing in Mozambique

FIVE members of the Durban North Gymnastics Club have been selected for the SA team that will compete at the Region 5 games in Mozambique in December, reports Northglen News.

Stephen Theron, Justin Neethling, Okuhle Mkhize, Taha Koya and Soichiro Nakamura all put in exceptional performances at the recent Gymnastics SA National Championships.

Stephen came first overall in the 17-18 age group and Okuhle came first overall in the 13-14 age group.

Not to be outdone, Justin finished second overall in the 15-16 age group, Taha finished third in the 13-14 age group, while Soichiro finished fourth in the same age group at his first champs.

Speaking to Northglen News, Stephen was full of praise for his fellow club mates and happy with his performances across the six apparatuses in artistic gymnastics.

The uMhlanga resident won three golds (rings, high bar and pommel) and three silvers (parallel bars, vault and floor).

“I was aiming for medals and I was very proud of my performances. I exceeded expectations because going into national champs I had a back injury and I had been staying off vault and floor. That time away helped me in the healing process so competing in those two disciplines helped me start afresh really. As a club, I think we performed exceptionally. We have a very good team, good coaches and we all gel well together and learn from each other,” he said.

With five golds and one silver (rings), Okuhle is looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

“My dream since I started has been to represent South Africa and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming competition. My performances at national champs filled me with confidence and I was happy with the medals. I know that not sticking my landing off the ring apparatus was what cost me the gold there but it’s motivation to learn from my mistakes. I want to keep getting stronger and more self-assured with every new challenge I face,” he said.

Taha, who won two silvers (pommel and floor), will be competing in his second Region 5 games this December.

“As a group we are all looking forward to it but I know from experience that it is harder because of the competitors from all over Southern Africa. I’m my biggest critic so I have to be confident and approach being mentally strong.”

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