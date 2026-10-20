When heartbreak finds its way onto the runway

Michael Peter Reid believes fashion is about more than what we wear. It is an opportunity to turn personal experiences into something creative and wearable.

The Johannesburg-based designer grew up in Cape Town before moving to Johannesburg at 11. He found his creative calling through his love of art and sneaker design. Fashion offered the perfect middle ground, letting him experiment with ideas while turning them into pieces people can wear.

“I enjoy the challenge of turning conceptual ideas into something practical and wearable,” he says.

Through his label, Michael Peter Reid, he embraces creativity as the driving force behind his work. He aims to create pieces that transport people into a distinct world of their own.

“My design aesthetic is all about creativity. I want people to feel like they’ve stepped into a whole world of coolness when they wear my clothes,” he explains.

Turning personal experiences into art

Reid’s creative process is deeply personal, with his experiences often finding their way into his designs.

“Like any true artist, a lot of my ideas come from childhood trauma. Whatever I’m dealing with in life tends to find its way into my work pretty quickly,” he says “Apologies to my ex,” he adds.

This willingness to draw from his own life takes centre stage in his latest collection, Commitment Issues, which he will showcase at SA Fashion Week.

The collection explores yearning for something that was never meant for you, and the journey toward finding what is. Through themes of confusion, anger and eventual acceptance, Reid hopes to guide audiences through the emotions that come with letting go and finding peace.

Rather than simply presenting clothing on the runway, Reid wants to create an experience that resonates with viewers, allowing them to connect with the emotions behind the pieces.

“I hope people see the magic in this collection and leave feeling inspired by the creativity,” he says.

“Ultimately, I want to take viewers on an emotional journey, from yearning and confusion to joy, wonder and inspiration.”

From Johannesburg to the international runway

While Reid continues to develop his creative identity in South Africa, his journey has already taken him beyond the country’s borders.

One of the most rewarding moments of his career came in 2021, when he won the Camera Buyer Italia award in Italy. This achievement opened the door to an experience he had never imagined.

“It was a huge honour, and I never imagined I’d one day be showcasing my work at Milan Fashion Week,” he says.

The recognition marked a significant milestone for the designer, reinforcing the possibilities that can emerge from pursuing his creative vision.

As he prepares to present Commitment Issues to a South African audience, Reid is focused on creating a collection that goes beyond aesthetics and offers a glimpse into the experiences and emotions that shape his work.

SA Fashion Week runs from October 20 to 25 at The Forum, Hyde Park Corner, in Johannesburg, bringing designers together to showcase their work and creative perspectives.

For Reid, the runway will be an opportunity to share his world with an audience and demonstrate how personal experiences can become a source of artistic expression. Through Commitment Issues, he hopes to leave viewers not only appreciating the designs but also feeling something long after the final look has left the runway.

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