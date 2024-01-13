Bok centre linked with French club
A one-Test Bok plying his trade at the Sharks is reportedly on his way to Bordeaux Begles.
Top 14 club Bordeaux Begles have reportedly secured the services of a seasoned campaigner from the Sharks to boost their options in midfield.
According to French news outlet Sud Ouest, Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has signed a three-year deal to join Les Girondins.
The one-Test Bok joined the Durban-based Sharks from English giants Sale Sharks in 2022, and featured regularly over the 2022/23 campaign for the Durbanites, but has fallen out of favour under new head coach John Plumtree.
The 29-year-old is set to link up with former Sharks assistant coach Yannick Bru in France.
