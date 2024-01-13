Boksburg man’s murder: Cause of fire still unknown, lead being pursued

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services Department (Dems) has confirmed the cause of the fire at a house in Elizabeth Road, Impala Park, Boksburg, in which the burnt body of Christo van der Merwe (57) was found, is still under investigation by fire services.

According to DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi, a house fire call was received at 04:38 and firefighters from the Leon Ferreira Fire Station responded.

“Rynfield and Farrarmere fire stations provided back-up. A contingency of 16 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze,” says Ntladi.

With the arrival of the primary crews, the house was well alight.

“Flames were already blowing through the roof section. A quick assessment was conducted to apply correct strategy and extinguishing agents. Water was use from the fire engine tank and for sustained supply, secondary supply was from the nearby fire hydrant.”

The spokesperson adds information on scene from bystanders indicated there was someone in the house.

“As more crews arrived on scene, search, rescue and recovery was conducted and, ultimately, the charred body of a man was found in one of the rooms.”

Police investigation

Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela confirmed that no arrests have been made. However, the police are following up on a lead.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Van der Merwe’s light blue metallic Honda Civic, registration WXZ 804 GP, is still missing.

The police ask community members who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s who committed murder, arson, house burglary and theft to come forward.

You can call the Crime Stop number anonymously on 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

Council employee

Van der Merwe had worked for the Ekurhuleni Parks Department for over 20 years at the time of his death.

Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the metro is dumbstruck by the tragedy.

“We are saddened by losing two employees – Christo and Inspector Andre Human – so early in the year because we were looking forward to working with them again this year,” said Dlamini.

He extended the metro’s condolences to Van der Merwe’s family.

