Benoni sisters set sights on canoe polo championships in Germany

When Abigail (18) and Sara-Lee (16) Bottger started playing canoe polo years ago, neither sibling imagined competing on the world stage, let alone doing it together, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

Now the Benoni sisters are preparing to swap the chilly winter conditions at Homestead Dam for the sweltering European summer when they take on the world’s best players in Germany this September.

Abigail, a goalkeeper, and Sara-Lee, a shooter, have been selected in South Africa’s U21 women’s team for the ICF Canoe Polo World Championships, scheduled for September 15 to 20. The tournament will mark the squad’s debut appearance at the global showpiece.

Sara-Lee Bottger plays as a shooter. Photo: Karen Nel

Having previously represented South Africa at the Junior World Championships in Ireland in 2023, the sisters are honoured to earn their first senior national caps together.

“It means so much to be selected for such a huge tournament,” said Abigail.

“We have both played in club, provincial and national tournaments over the last five years and represented South Africa at the junior championships in Ireland. But the world championships are where the best in the world compete, and to be considered among them is such an honour.”

“We have been training for this opportunity for a long time and are grateful to be travelling with such an incredible team, which amazingly includes both of us.”

Preparation for the championships has intensified in recent months, with the pair balancing gym sessions, on-water training and tactical analysis.

Sara-Lee said studying footage from previous world championships has become a key part of their routine.

“All world championships have been broadcast and recorded on YouTube since 2002, so we spend a lot of time reviewing games,” she said.

Abigail Bottger in action during a canoe polo match. Photo: Tracy Ward

“We also train on the water regularly and go to the gym about three times a week. The main focus lately has been fitness because many of the European, Asian and Oceanic teams have access to incredible resources and equipment, and we need to keep up with them.”

The sisters first discovered canoe polo five years ago and quickly fell in love with its unique blend of skill, physicality and teamwork.

“We fell in love with the uniqueness of canoe polo and the amazing people it brings together,” Sara-Lee said.

“We’ve built invaluable friendships over the years, especially with the growing number of women and girls getting involved in the sport.”

Their mother, Olga, described the pair as best friends whose close bond helps bring out the best in one another both on and off the water.

“Sara is an outstanding shooter who can jostle with extraordinary skill, while Abigail is a goalkeeper who guides the team through difficult situations and strategies,” she said.

“By excelling in their respective roles, they motivate each other to become better players and stronger teammates.”

Part of a national squad of eight players, the Bottger sisters are targeting a top-eight finish in Germany but believe the experience itself will be invaluable as the ladies take their first steps on the world stage.

“We would love to finish in the top eight, which would be an incredible achievement for a team making its world championship debut,” Abigail said.

“Whatever the result, we hope to pave the way for many young athletes who will follow in the future.”

Sara-Lee added that anything is possible when you have the support of people who love you and believe in you.

“As long as you believe you can do it, nothing is impossible,” she said.

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