Gauteng father–son duo clinch national titles in kickboxing double glory

For most athletes, becoming a South African champion represents the pinnacle of their sporting career. For the Louw family of Gauteng, it has become a legacy shared across generation, reports Vaalweekblad.

Twenty-five years after first standing on top of the podium, Robert Louw has once again been crowned South African kickboxing champion, this time alongside his son, Tayden.

A journey that began in childhood

Robert began his kickboxing journey in 1994 at the age of 10. His dedication and talent saw him rise through the ranks, and in 2001, at just 17 years old, he was crowned South African champion. That achievement earned him national selection to represent South Africa at the World Championships in Austria later that year.

Life eventually moved him away from elite competition, but the sport and the discipline it taught him — never left him.

A new generation rises

In 2025, history began to repeat itself when Tayden achieved what his father once had: He was crowned South African kickboxing champion.

That milestone became the catalyst for something bigger. With 2026 marking 25 years since Robert’s own national title, father and son set themselves an ambitious shared goal:

Tayden would defend his South African title

Robert would attempt a competitive comeback after a 25-year absence and aim to reclaim national honours

Robert and Tayden Louw share a hug after being crowned as SA champions. Photo: Supplied

The road back to competition

Their journey back to championship level began at the Gauteng Championships.

Tayden delivered strong performances and secured qualification for the national championships by winning his bouts convincingly.

Robert faced a tougher return to competition after years away from elite fighting. He fought his way through the event, finishing second in one division and third in another; enough to qualify for the South African Championships, but also a clear reminder of the challenge ahead.

From there, both committed fully to their preparations, training under coach David Kies alongside dedicated training partners. Their routine included early mornings, late nights and intensive sparring sessions built around a shared goal.

The South African Championships

From April 24-28 the South African Kickboxing Championships were held in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Tayden competed on April 26 and successfully defended his national title, securing back-to-back championship victories and reaffirming his place among the country’s top competitors.

Two days later, on April 28, Robert stepped into the ring for his own championship campaign.

After a long and demanding return to competitive form, he delivered a championship-winning performance and was once again crowned South African champion — 25 years after first achieving the same honour as a teenager.

A shared victory

In a rare and emotional moment, both father and son stood as South African champions at the same time.

For Robert and Tayden, the achievement represents more than medals or titles. It reflects years of discipline, sacrifice, and a shared belief in a common goal.

“It wasn’t just about winning. It was about sharing a dream together and proving that, with hard work, dedication, and belief, anything is possible,” Robert said.

A lasting legacy

Their story is one of perseverance across generations — a father returning to the sport that shaped him and a son building his own legacy while sharing the journey.

Twenty-five years apart, they stood on the same national stage. Together, they created a moment that will be remembered far beyond the ring.

One family. Two champions. One remarkable legacy.

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