Video: South Africans see red over world cup broadcast blunder
While Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off on the pitch, millions of viewers were left fuming after being unable to watch Bafana Bafana.
Millions of South Africans were unable to watch the broadcast of last night’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opener between Mexico and Bafana Bafana.
The reason? Technical difficulties on SABC Plus, the SABC’s video and audio streaming platform.
Angered fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Some users noted being logged out of the app minutes before kick-off. Others noted problems receiving one-time Pins via email, and messages that their passwords were incorrect.
SABC Plus, which 16 weeks ago announced it had surpassed two million registered users, in a statement said it was aware that ‘some viewers’ were experiencing difficulties watching content on the app, including hockey and football broadcasts.
“Our technical teams are actively investigating the issue and working around the clock to restore full service as quickly as possible.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and frustration this may cause, particularly during live sporting events. We understand how important these moments are to our viewers and regret the disruption to your viewing experience.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to resolve the matter. Further updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.”
No further update has been provided since the above statement was posted on its social media platforms just before 23:00 last night.
Some DStv Stream users also experienced streaming interruptions during the match. A presenter on SuperSport Grandstand said during last night’s broadcast that an influx of new subscribers disrupted proceedings.
While no official statement was issued by the streaming platform, Downdetector noted a peak of 90 reports at 21:18 last night. Caxton Network News has reached out to MultiChoice for comment.
Red on the pitch
Angered fans weren’t the only ones who saw red last night, as Bafana Bafana had two players sent off during the match that they lost 2-0.
According to The Citizen, Bafana Bafana were reduced to nine men as Sphephelo Sithole was sent off for a professional foul, while substitute Themba Zwane was also given a red card after his arm struck Roberto Alvarado. Mexico defender Cesar Montes got the third red card of the match during stoppage time, from Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.
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