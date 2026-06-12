Video: South Africans see red over world cup broadcast blunder

Millions of South Africans were unable to watch the broadcast of last night’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opener between Mexico and Bafana Bafana.

The reason? Technical difficulties on SABC Plus, the SABC’s video and audio streaming platform.

Angered fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Some users noted being logged out of the app minutes before kick-off. Others noted problems receiving one-time Pins via email, and messages that their passwords were incorrect.

SABC Plus has crashed😭😂 they didn't anticipate the traffic?! Yerre — Mbawulabashise (@ncubeisthatyou) June 11, 2026

@SABCPlus logged me out 5 minutes before the game last night.

I spend the first half of the game trying to login. One moment, error with email address, next thing incorrect password. — Vicky (@Mamagarori) June 12, 2026

Consider yourself lucky if you managed to log into SABC+ tonight



It's probably the new traffic causing a bug but I had the worst experience ever and couldn't log in, had to switch to an alternative streaming platform — 31314⭐⭐ (@truesgelekeqe) June 11, 2026

Screenshots of comments on SABC Plus’ Facebook page.

Gave up on SABC+ app when I tried to log in twice, and it was talmbout connection gone, and closing itself — Sarkastik Observer ☭ (@SiyaSindelo) June 11, 2026

SABC Plus, which 16 weeks ago announced it had surpassed two million registered users, in a statement said it was aware that ‘some viewers’ were experiencing difficulties watching content on the app, including hockey and football broadcasts.

“Our technical teams are actively investigating the issue and working around the clock to restore full service as quickly as possible.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and frustration this may cause, particularly during live sporting events. We understand how important these moments are to our viewers and regret the disruption to your viewing experience.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to resolve the matter. Further updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.”

No further update has been provided since the above statement was posted on its social media platforms just before 23:00 last night.

😂 SABC+ was not working, dstv stream was not working, bafana bafana was not working.



What a huge disappointment all round https://t.co/beFeirJ5vB — wa di jaja? (@EnigmaNjayam) June 12, 2026

I think if you joined DSTV stream late then yes. But if you watch via Decoder it was fine and via DSTV Stream if you dropped in via the opening ceremony — Mwine Ngabo (@MwineNgabo) June 12, 2026

Some DStv Stream users also experienced streaming interruptions during the match. A presenter on SuperSport Grandstand said during last night’s broadcast that an influx of new subscribers disrupted proceedings.

While no official statement was issued by the streaming platform, Downdetector noted a peak of 90 reports at 21:18 last night. Caxton Network News has reached out to MultiChoice for comment.

A screenshot of Downdetector’s website.

Red on the pitch

Angered fans weren’t the only ones who saw red last night, as Bafana Bafana had two players sent off during the match that they lost 2-0.

According to The Citizen, Bafana Bafana were reduced to nine men as Sphephelo Sithole was sent off for a professional foul, while substitute Themba Zwane was also given a red card after his arm struck Roberto Alvarado. Mexico defender Cesar Montes got the third red card of the match during stoppage time, from Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Bafana Bafana are down to nine men 🤯🟥



Themba Zwane reiceves the second red card of the night ❌❌



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCuo2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/Rk59B5Yagp — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 11, 2026

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.