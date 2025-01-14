Durban municipal worker in dock for drugs, gun charges

A municipal employee facing charges of drug dealing and firearm possession is expected to appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, following his appearance last week.

Southlands Sun reports the accused, Patrick Vernon Mackay (51), was arrested at his home on The Bluff, Durban, on Thursday. Police allegedly found rock cocaine, cocaine powder, Mandrax, and nearly R20 000 in cash at the residence.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda says officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit acted on information and executed a search warrant at Mackay’s home.

“A search warrant was executed in The Bluff area, at a residence of the suspect who is an employee of the eThekwini Municipality. During the raid, police recovered drugs such as rock cocaine, cocaine powder, Mandrax and almost R20 000 in cash. Investigations led to his office, where rock cocaine was recovered. The firearm which was found in his possession was reported stolen during an armed robbery in Wentworth in June 2024,” explains Netshiunda.

Mackay was remanded in custody and will be in court on Friday for a bail application.

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