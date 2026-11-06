Carina Bruwer completes 17km Durban to uMhlanga ocean swim

A Cape Town endurance swimmer has raised more than R60 000 for the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) after completing a 17km swim from Durban to uMhlanga, reports the Northglen News.

Carina Bruwer completed the crossing on October 27 in four hours and 45 minutes, battling strong ocean currents and jellyfish stings along the way, reports the Northglen News.

The funds raised will support two of SAAMBR’s programmes: The rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles and marine conservation education for school learners.

The swim was supported by logistics group GoReefers as part of its See It All campaign.

Weather forecasts force route reversal

The crossing was initially planned in the opposite direction, from uMhlanga to Durban, to take advantage of the prevailing south-flowing ocean current. However, following an assessment of the weather and sea forecasts, the route was reversed.

Speaking after reaching the shore in uMhlanga, Bruwer said the conditions made the swim particularly challenging.

“There’s something special about setting off from one coastal town and arriving at another, having crossed that distance entirely through the ocean,” Bruwer said.

“I’d love to see this become an established swim that attracts athletes from around the country and beyond.”

Swimmer champions marine conservation

Established in 1951, SAAMBR focuses on marine research, conservation and education.

Bruwer said her two decades of swimming in oceans around the world had given her a greater appreciation of the need to protect marine environments.

“Marine animals and ecosystems don’t have a voice in the decisions that affect their future. As someone whose life has been shaped by the ocean, I feel a responsibility to use whatever platform I have to help make that voice heard.”

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