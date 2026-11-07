Benoni tap dancer wins gold at world championship

Benoni’s Luke Scrase has etched his name into South African dance history after becoming the first South African to win the Adult Male Solo title at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Prague, Czechia, reports Benoni City Times.

Scrase claimed gold against 26 competitors at the UNYP Arena on November 2, delivering a performance titled Violent Crimes. The victory marked his fifth appearance at the international championships and fulfilled a dream he had pursued for much of his life.

Luke Scrase. Photo: Supplied

“The initial feeling was simply shock,” Luke said.

“When you are training and preparing months out from performing, the results feel like a distant concept. When it is finally announced, it all hits you at once.”

The achievement carried added significance because he developed the winning choreography in collaboration with his sister and coach, Madeline.

“I put my heart and soul into this dance. Beyond the countless hours spent training every aspect of the dance, I feel like I dug deep and left a little bit of myself on stage.”

Madeline provided the initial choreography before Luke reworked sections and added his own style. The siblings refined the routine together, debating details and making adjustments until they settled on the final performance.

Madeline Scrase (left) on her way to finish her first 21.1km marathon. She’s seen here with her mom, Kerry-Ann. Photo: Supplied

Madeline said watching her brother claim the world title was unforgettable.

“Watching Luke win the world title was one of the best moments of my life. It was validation of his belief in himself, my belief in him, our parents’ belief in him, and our community’s belief in him,” she said.

“I have never experienced pride like that before. It was overwhelming.”

The siblings’ success extended to the Adult Duo category, where they won bronze among 32 competing duos. The result marked South Africa’s first podium finish in the category since 2011.

Luke Scrase is the first South African to win the Adult Male Solo title at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships. Photo:Supplied

Their performance, set to music by pop sensation and singer-songwriter Will Linley, was designed to introduce an international audience to the energy of a South African celebration.

“We wanted to show the world stage a little taste of a South African party. We wanted to show some SA ‘December vibes’ – how carefree, energetic and enthusiastic a proper South African jol could be,” said Luke.

Madeline said the achievement was more than a personal victory, believing it could help reignite South African tap dancing.

Luke and Madeline Scrase with Madison Versveld. Photo: Supplied

“We have the tools. We definitely have the talent. We just needed a spark to reignite the fire,” she said.

“I hope that our achievements, not just this year but last year too, will encourage and inspire more tap dancers to step up and start competing again. I want to be a launchpad for any South African tap dancer who wants to dream big.”

Madeline also reached the Adult Female Solo final for the fourth time, finishing sixth among 43 dancers with her self-choreographed routine, In Case You Don’t Live Forever.

The siblings began dancing at Steps School of Dance in Rynfield before continuing their training at Dance2Express in Kempton Park.

Luke credited Benoni’s “amazing” dance teachers for providing a strong foundation, urging young dancers to approach every performance with dedication and professionalism.

“Don’t have a ‘small stage’ mentality. A small stage doesn’t mean you need to give a small performance. Give your all to your passion and this will take you far.”

Madeline, a qualified dance teacher and choreographer, hopes their achievements will inspire greater collaboration among dance studios across Ekurhuleni and beyond.

“I would love to see these dance studios and dancers work and collaborate to put South Africa back at the top of the dance world, particularly when it comes to tap.”

She is already planning for 2027, aiming to take a bigger South African team to the world championships next year.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.