Elderly man’s body recovered after bakkie washed away in KZN

The body of a man thought to be around 76 years old, was recovered this morning after the bakkie he was travelling in was washed away while he attempted to cross the Thelaphi bridge near Wasbank in the Umzinyathi District of KZN.

Phumlani Ntombela from Endumeni’s Disaster Manager said his team, with the assistance of the Wasbank SAPS, searched for the driver’s body after locals alerted authorities.

The bakkie was found someway from the bridge. Ntombela said the man’s body was recovered in a field.

He again warned motorists and pedestrians to avoid crossing bridges with rising water levels.

The R602 near Elandslaagte is to be avoided after the bridge over the Sunday’s River partially collapsed after heavy rain on Tuesday.

