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Erasmus declares Springboks aligned and ready for upcoming England clash

Following warm-up fixtures against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, the Boks gear up for three consecutive home tests in July.

3 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read
Rassie Erasmus. Archive photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks wrapped up their Nations Championship training camp in Johannesburg on Thursday (June 25) and will go into Test mode from Monday (June 29) when the players join up again after getting the weekend off, reports The Citizen.

The Boks will face England at Ellis Park next Saturday (July 4) in the three Nations Championship Tests on home soil in July.

They will also face Wales on July 8 in Durban and Scotland on July 11 in Pretoria.

The Boks warmed up for the long international season with a match against the Barbarians last weekend. An SA A team was also in action against Zimbabwe.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus subsequently named a 46-man training group for the Nations Championship, though he has said players has said players will come and go throughout the season, meaning the squad could change next week and the weeks thereafter.

Erasmus said he was satisfied that the necessary building blocks were in place ahead of next weekend’s test.

“We had a productive training week, which afforded us the opportunity to work on the lessons we took from our matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, so it was certainly a valuable week for the team,” said Erasmus.

“England are a quality outfit and they will present a completely different challenge to the one we faced against the Barbarians, as they are a settled squad coming off a Six Nations campaign. However, we are pleased that we had the opportunity to give our players invaluable game time before the Nations Championship begins.

“The team is aligned on the expectations and standards going into the competition and we are pleased with the hard work they put in this week, so we are ready to get the international season into full swing next week.”

The match at Ellis Park next Saturday kicks off at 5.40pm.

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3 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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