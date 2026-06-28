Junior Boks thrash Uruguay 104-7 in U20 World Championship opener 

The South African Junior Boks opened their Under-20 World Championship campaign with an emphatic 104-7 win against Uruguay in Tbilisi, Georgia, yesterday (June 27), reports The Citizen.

The Junior Boks scored 15 tries in a performance that will make every other team at the tournament take note. Coach Kevin Foote’s side are the defending champions but are without regular under-20 captain Riley Norton and fly-half Vusi Moyo, who have joined the senior Springboks squad. In addition, first-choice fly-half Yaqeen Ahmed is suspended.

This mattered little as the South Africans dominated every aspect of the match over the full 80 minutes. Uruguay occasionally threatened the South African try line, but excellent defence kept the tier-two nation from crossing until the 81st minute, when they eventually found a way over for their only score.

Foote will be pleased with his team’s performance. They took control up front early on, bossing the set-pieces and breakdowns, while the backs ran riot, with a number of players impressing. It would be unfair to single out specific players after such a comprehensive team performance where every player, including the substitutes, played their part.

The team scored a series of high-quality tries via Markus Muller, Jordan Steenkamp (3), Risima Khosa (3), Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (2), Cheswill Jooste, Jayden Brits (2), Siphosethu Mnebelele and Gert Kemp. Amongst the kickers, Alzeadon Felix kicked two conversions, Luan Giliomee slotted three and Akahlulwa Boqwana knocked over five.

The Junior Boks led 50-0 at half-time and added another 54 points in the second period. They next face hosts Georgia on Thursday (July 2) in Tbilisi.

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