38 teams set for FNB U16 youth weeks at Kearsney College

South Africa’s top junior players are set to light up the FNB U16 Grant Khomo Week and FNB U16 Girls Week tournaments staged at Kearsney College in KZN, next week when 38 teams from across the country converge on the town of Botha’s Hill near Durban.

Highway Mail reports that in a change to the format of previous years, both U16 tournaments will be staged at a single venue this year, and will mark the start of SA Rugby’s annual Youth Weeks programme.

The two U18 weeks – the FNB U18 Craven Week and the FNB U18 Girls Week – will take place at Grey High School in Gqeberha from July 6-11.

The FNB U16 Grant Khomo Week kicks off at Kearsney College on Monday morning (June 29), with the Blue Bulls XV tackling Kenya in the opening fixture.

The Blue Bulls and Sharks – who both recorded three wins at the 2025 tournament – will be in action later in the day when they face Eastern Province and the Golden Lions respectively. A total of 22 teams will compete across the three match days, between June 29 and July 3.

Tournament fixture highlights

Meanwhile, the FNB U16 Girls Week will be staged at the same venue on alternate days, between June 30 and July 4.

The Pumas will battle Border Country Districts at Kearsney College on Tuesday morning (June 30), while Western Province are set to tackle hosts KZN later in the day.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon will be followed by a clash between the Golden Lions and Blue Bulls, who both finished the 2025 competition unbeaten.

Day one fixtures:

FNB U16 Grant Khomo Week (Monday, June 29):

08:30: Blue Bulls XV vs Kenya, B Field

09:30: Griquas vs Limpopo Blue Bulls, A Field

09:45: Iqhawe vs Border Country Districts, B Field

10:45: South Western Districts vs Free State, A Field

11:00: Leopards vs Valke, B Field

12:00: Western Province vs Griffons, A Field

12:30: Border vs Namibia, B Field

13:30: Blue Bulls vs Eastern Province, A Field

13:45: Boland vs Pumas, B Field

14:45: Sharks vs Golden Lions, A Field

15:00: Sharks XV v Zimbabwe, B Field

FNB U16 Girls Week (Tuesday, June 30):

09:30: Pumas vs Border Country Districts, A Field

09:30: Griffons vs Free State, B Field

10:45: Border vs Eastern Province, A Field

10:45: Boland vs Griquas, B Field

12:00: Western Province vs KZN, A Field

12:00: South Western Districts vs Leopards, B Field

13:30: Opening ceremony

14:30: Golden Lions vs Blue Bulls, A Field

14:30: Limpopo Blue Bulls vs Valke, B Field

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