Former Limpopo detective sentenced for corruption

The Sibasa Regional Court in Limpopo recently sentenced former police detective Tshifhiwa Muvhango (41) to six years’ imprisonment for corruption, suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit similar offences.

According to Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Muvhango, who was a detective constable stationed at the Thohoyandou Police Station, stole a case docket on March 19. The docket was related to a case being investigated by a colleague.

“Muvhango approached the complainant who had been arrested for drunk driving and demanded R1 500 in order to make the case disappear. The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and an undercover operation was conducted,” Mmuroa confirms.

He says Muvhango was immediately arrested after he requested the bribe. Muvhango was eventually convicted and sentenced.

The head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender, commended the investigator for a job well done.

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