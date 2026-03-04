The Lepas L4 has officially launched in South Africa, with the Chinese marque’s local arm announcing pricing and specs.

The first shipment of Lepas L4s arrived in South Africa in February, with the Chinese marque’s local arm reaffirming its commitment to aftersales support ahead of the compact SUV’s SA launch.

The L4, of which Car Magazine had an exclusive first look before it officially launched in our market, will be available in three trim grades: base-spec Amura, mid-tier Javan, and range-topping Pantera.

The L4 Javan and Pantera employ a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108kW and 235Nm of torque. The turbocharged powertrain is coupled with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The entry-level, Amur derivative is equipped with a 80kW/148Nm naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-pot, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Based on the Chery Group’s LEX platform, the L4’s bodywork measures 4 406mm in length, 1 802 in width, 1 635 in height, and 2 700mm between the front and rear axles.

2026 Lepas L4 price in SA

The Lepas L4 model lineup is priced from R299 900 for the entry-level Amur derivative to R419 900 for the Pantera flagship. The mid-spec Javan model is priced from R369 900. Included with the price are a five-year/150 000km warranty and a five-year/75 000km service plan. First owners benefit from a 10-year/1 millionkm engine warranty.

Lepas Amur – R299 900

R299 900 Lepas L4 Javan – R369 900

R369 900 Lepas L4 Pantera – R419 900

As a reminder, this isn’t the only Lepas model heading to SA. As we highlighted in Every Chinese car confirmed for SA in 2026, the L6 and L8 will also be introduced to our market.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Lepas L4 launches in SA for under R300k appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.