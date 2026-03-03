Lions vs Bulls: Spirits dampen in Limpopo as game is ‘not happening’

Excitement spread across the city last Friday following the announcement of a match between the Golden Lions and the Vodacom Bulls, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

However, the Polokwane Review-Observer has since learnt that the Bulls have no knowledge of such a fixture.

According to Attie Buitendag, general manager of the Limpopo Blue Bulls, the match was advertised without the necessary consultation.

“This game was promulgated and advertised by the department of sport without consultation and approval from either the Blue Bulls or the Lions. So, there is no such game,” he said.

Buitendag confirmed that plans are underway for a match later in the year but did not provide further details. He reiterated that Saturday’s fixture ‘is not happening’.

The proposed match was reportedly set to form part of the Mapungubwe Rugby Festival, with support from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The Polokwane Review-Observer contacted departmental spokesperson Gemina Kaka for clarity. She responded that she ‘will be able to revert accordingly post consultation with authorities.’

