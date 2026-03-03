Network Sport

Lions vs Bulls: Spirits dampen in Limpopo as game is ‘not happening’

Plans for a major Polokwane rugby fixture have collapsed after the local union says neither side was consulted.

5 minutes ago
Content supplied 1 minute read
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Pexels.com

Excitement spread across the city last Friday following the announcement of a match between the Golden Lions and the Vodacom Bulls, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

However, the Polokwane Review-Observer has since learnt that the Bulls have no knowledge of such a fixture.

According to Attie Buitendag, general manager of the Limpopo Blue Bulls, the match was advertised without the necessary consultation.

“This game was promulgated and advertised by the department of sport without consultation and approval from either the Blue Bulls or the Lions. So, there is no such game,” he said.

Buitendag confirmed that plans are underway for a match later in the year but did not provide further details. He reiterated that Saturday’s fixture ‘is not happening’.

The proposed match was reportedly set to form part of the Mapungubwe Rugby Festival, with support from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The Polokwane Review-Observer contacted departmental spokesperson Gemina Kaka for clarity. She responded that she ‘will be able to revert accordingly post consultation with authorities.’

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

5 minutes ago
Content supplied 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Supplied content

This content originated outside of Caxton Local Media, but we thought that you might find it interesting.

Related Articles

SA unlikely to host another Rugby World Cup

4 hours ago

Konflik in Midde-Ooste: SA tennisspan se reis hang in die weegskaal

March 2, 2026

T20 World Cup semi-finals line-up: Proteas aim to extend unbeaten streak against New Zealand

March 2, 2026

Proteas onto T20 World Cup semis after win against Zimbabwe

March 1, 2026
Back to top button