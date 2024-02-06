Liezel de Jager murder: Husband’s bail application continues

Due to delays in court proceedings yesterday, Werner de Jager’s bail application will resume today as the state is still submitting its arguments.

Werner is charged with killing his wife, Reverend Liezel, on October 2021, at their home in Amanzimtoti. The investigation ground to a halt until the intervention of Action Society, a civil rights group, saw it being transferred to the SAPS National Cold Case Investigative Unit, which made the arrest in November 23, 2023.

Yesterday, Werner only arrived at the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court after 11:00. State prosecutor Gayle Greyling said there was a bit of a delay due to load-shedding at the prison, causing manual processing.

The magistrate tried by all means to reach a decision on whether the bail application could be finalised, however, a late start to the day and the state and De Jager’s defence unable to reach an agreement resulted in the case being adjourned.

Scores of residents and representatives from various organisations, including Operation Bobbi Bear and Elders Voice KZN, gathered outside the court waiting for De Jager to arrive. They were holding up placards and wearing ‘Deny bail, go to jail’ T-shirts to stand in solidarity and demand justice be served.

Ian Cameron of Action Society, who posted a video calling on the Amanzimtoti community to show their presence at the court, said he was happy with the turnout and diversity of people who showed up. “I sent photographs to Liezel’s parents. They were emotional today, but they appreciated the support shown by the community,” he added.

The state has alleged that Werner planned the death of his wife to benefit from life insurance policies totalling R3.29m.

He was remanded back into custody.

