Marloth Park animal culling saga remains unresolved

Some 168 animals died in Marloth Park in Mpumalanga during the last quarter of 2024.

Despite good rains that could aid in recovering destroyed vegetation, this was insufficient to prevent deaths caused by sickness and underfeeding.

According to Lowvelder, a court order issued on November 22, 2024, instructed the Nkomazi Local Municipality (NLM) to control animal numbers immediately. However, no tangible plan has been tabled yet.

“Nobody knows what the municipality is planning, and those who know, don’t want to tell,” said an irate resident who requested anonymity.

The latest report shows about two animals die daily, either being euthanised or found dead. In December, residents and visitors were traumatised by the discovery of a fully grown giraffe’s carcass.

Rangers reportedly shot 61 sick or injured animals, including 14 impala, 21 warthogs, eight bushbuck, nine kudus, and a zebra, using a .22 magnum rifle, often near houses. Carcasses picked up included 31 impala, 21 bushbuck, eight kudus, a giraffe, a zebra, and a nyala.

A December meeting revealed the court order’s requirements for humane control of animal numbers, additional feed, and veterinary care. The meeting descended into chaos when residents questioned the rangers’ ability to perform euthanasia and the Marloth Park Ratepayers Association threatened legal action if culling near houses continued.

Questions sent to NLM spokesperson Cyril Ripinga about the final plan remain unanswered at the time of publishing.

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