Elevate your adventures with the enhanced Nissan Magnite range

The brand-new Nissan Magnite Non-Turbo EZ-Shift (two-pedal “AMT”), offers three grades featuring an automated manual transmission for a seamless and comfortable driving experience.

As the most affordable two-pedal SUV in the market, the Magnite EZ-Shift is equipped with a 1.0L non-turbo engine and automated manual T-transmission, aligning with the features of existing 1.0L non-turbo grades (the Visia, the Acenta and the Acenta Plus).

Stefan Haasbroek, the marketing director of Nissan Africa, expressed his excitement about the new model, emphasising its rich crossover experience, style and presence. The addition of a five-speed AMT bridges the gap between the manual and the continuously variable transmission variants, enhancing the affordability and driving options for consumers.

The new range maintains its status as an ideal companion for urban adventures, offering impressive performance specifications and advanced on-board technology.

Haasbroek highlighted distinctive features such as a two-tone exterior, chrome door handles for the Acenta grade and LED lights for the Acenta Plus model, providing a premium offering with dynamic road presence. The inclusion of dual front airbags emphasises safety in the entry-to-mid level segment, aligning with global regulations on passive safety systems.

The new Magnite EZ-Shift is now available at retailers, offering a competitive price range from R243 900 for the entry model, the Magnite 1.0 Visia, to R279 900 for the Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ-Shift.

Source: MotorPress