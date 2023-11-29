Ways to storm-proof your home

To protect one of their largest investments, homeowners need to ensure that their property is weather-tight to guard against storms.

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa explains that while it might be expensive to make the necessary upgrades, any improvement made to the home should be viewed as an investment rather than an expense. “Most upgrades will add value to the property – at the very least, it will protect the resale value of the home, as a poorly maintained property is likely to sell for less than a home that is in good condition,” he explains.

How to weather-proof

To help homeowners prepare their homes for heavy rains and strong winds, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares some weather-proofing tips.

Add a stormwater drain

If your property does not already have a stormwater drain somewhere on the property, then this is an important upgrade to make to prevent water from pooling along the exterior of the home and causing damage. Those who do already have a drainage system in place need to check it regularly to clear away any debris that could cause blockages.

Upgrade wooden frames

If possible, replace any wooden exterior window or door frames with more durable options (like aluminium) to prevent leaks or rot from occurring. If this is not possible, make sure to sand down and varnish the frames to get them in good condition before the storms.

Check the roof and gutters

Another important aspect to maintain is the home’s roof and gutters. Because these are tricky places to access, many homeowners tend to overlook them. After a storm, getting up on the roof is advisable to check for any damage and/or blockages that might have occurred. It is also advisable to have the roof cleaned regularly to prevent damage from occurring.

Trim back trees

Those with established trees near their home are advised to trim back big branches that might fall and cause damage to the property during a storm. It might also be worth adding extra topsoil to make sure any strong winds do not uproot the plant.

“Maintaining the home becomes even more important for those who are selling over the summer months. Buyers will make lower offers if they see potential issues with the home that they will need to fix. To have the best chance of receiving full-price offers, sellers should address any issues and make the property as appealing as possible to buyers,” Goslett concludes.

For more real estate advice or to get in touch with your nearest RE/MAX Office, visit www.remax.co.za.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson