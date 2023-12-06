A must-watch: Porsche’s ‘Road to Le Mans. The Film’ documentary

Porsche’s Road to Le Mans. The Film is a 90-minute documentary that recounts the racing journey of Michael Fassbender and Porsche from 2018 to 2023. The film culminates in a recap of the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race with Fassbender at the helm of a Porsche 911 RSR.

“He had courage, he had a big dream and he didn’t let the setbacks deter him,” says Oliver Hoffmann, the director marketing communications at Porsche.

“That’s precisely what made the project so great. Luckily, we captured all the passionate moments on film from day one and can now offer viewers around the world Road to Le Mans. The Film free of charge. I hope that we encourage people to honour their personal dreams and fulfil them,” says Sebastian Borowski, project manager of Road to Le Mans.

Michael Fassbender has long since had the dream of participating in one of the world’s most prestigious endurance races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2018, the actor began his racing journey after American actor Patrick Dempsey, who had previously piloted a Porsche at Le Mans, put Fassbender in contact with Porsche. After years of training and refinement, Fassbender experienced one of his biggest setbacks in 2022 after he was involved in a multi-car crash during the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The outcome of the race was extremely sobering for the team and especially for Michael, even though the crew managed to reach the finish line after lengthy repairs. Although he was knocked down, he got straight back up. It soon became clear that he wanted to try again.”

Despite a harrowing experience at the previous running of the esteemed endurance race, Fassbender would return to pilot the 378kW Porsche 911 RSR and consequently set a sub-four-minute lap around Le Mans. This was not only significantly faster than the time he managed in 2022 but was also an indicator that he was on par with the standard expected for GT cars around the venerated circuit.

