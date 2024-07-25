Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit celebrates a decade of rebirth

Emerging in the 1960s and quickly coming to prominence as South Africa’s definitive premier motoring playground, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has continued to etch into the history of local motorsport. Little more than 10 years ago, an uncertain fate was snatched away from residential developers to continue its long-lasting legacy.

Kyalami, now an eclectic mix of office parks, light industry, small holdings, residential estates, and shopping malls, is strategically positioned between Johannesburg and Pretoria. Its growth and development have transformed it into a vibrant community, but the area’s true significance lies in its legendary racetrack, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The journey of Kyalami began with the purchase of portion 169 of the farm Bothasfontein in the 1960s. This unassuming piece of land was transformed into a racetrack, christened Kyalami, meaning ‘my home’ in Zulu. Since its inception, Kyalami has been the epicentre of motorsport in South Africa, where the true spirit of competition converged. It drew pioneering drivers and enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the spectacle of magnificent machines and roaring engines, with fearless racing legends battling for a place on the podium.

Kyalami holds a special place in the hearts of many, with countless stories to tell. It’s a name so ingrained in local lore that an irate law enforcement officer’s rhetorical question: “Excuse me, do you know this is not Kyalami?” serves as a testament to its iconic status. This legacy was threatened on the 24th of July 2014, an ordinary winter morning for most South Africans but a pivotal day for Kyalami. Years of neglect had left the circuit in disrepair, and it was set to be auctioned to the highest bidder.

Toby Venter, a passionate car enthusiast and astute businessman, arose that day hopeful that his bid for Kyalami would be successful. Reflecting on his Kyalami memory in the pit lane with racing legend John Love in 1967, Venter couldn’t have imagined that he would someday own the circuit. In just over 90 seconds, the hammer fell, and Kyalami was sold for R205m. The legendary circuit was saved, preserving the memories of the past and paving the way for new ones.

Kyalami required Venter’s unique vision to renew the circuit and reignite the collective spirit of the Kyalami precinct. An ambitious and costly renewal project was undertaken to preserve Kyalami and secure its future. The circuit was reimagined as more than just a dynamic and challenging race track; it was transformed into a premier multifunction venue capable of hosting concerts, conferences, and exhibitions on a frequent basis.

As Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Conference Centre celebrates 10 years of renewal, it is ready to embrace opportunities and serve the needs of a dynamic global society in the business heart of South Africa. The support from various stakeholders over the past decade has been instrumental in nurturing this historic venue back to good health. Their investment in a diverse range of activities has helped grow and sustain the legacy of Kyalami, ensuring that it remains a national treasure and a place where memories are continually made.

In terms of motorsport, it has served as a key location for several international events over the past decade including endurance racing but the lucrative return of Formula 1 to the venue has always been elusive. There is still hope that this can be arranged in the near future, with the new minister of sport committing to embarking on a negotiating campaign with stakeholders and organisers.

