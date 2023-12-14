Toyota GR IMT Hilux EVO T1U ready for Dakar

Toyota has revealed the weapon it will rely on for the 2024 season of the Dakar Rally and W2RC – the GR IMT Hilux EVO T1U.

The GR IMT Hilux EVO T1U is an updated version of the 2023 season-winning car. The updated version is slightly larger than its predecessor. The tube frame Hilux measures 4 810mm long, 2 300mm wide and 1 890mm high, with a wheelbase of 3 140mm. Compared to the road-going GR Sport Hilux, the EVO T1U is slightly shorter but is much wider, has a slightly longer wheelbase, and is only 80kg lighter. Atop the tubular frame is the full composite body of a double cab Hilux, which shrouds components like the double-wishbone front and rear suspension, which allow for suspension travel of 350mm.

Propelling the brutish Hilux is a 3.5l twin-turbocharged petrol V6 sourced from a Land Cruiser 300 producing 264kW and 620N.m overseen by a Motec engine management system. Affixed to the EVO T1U’s powerplant is a Sadev sequential six-speed transmission. Additional powertrain components include three limited slip differentials and a 215mm ceramic twin plate clutch. Aside from the attention set on the EVO T1U’s suspension, Toyota has relocated the air conditioning system to improve cooling efficiency and introduced a new cooling system.

“Now, we stand at the start of a new chapter, with our GR IMT Hilux EVO T1U, which promises to raise the bar yet again. Not only that, but we are fortunate to have one of the most competitive driver line-ups in the bivouac, and we simply cannot wait to go racing again. We are excited about the future and look forward to 2024 as our new crews grow into their roles as TGR works drivers,” says Alain Dujardyn, TGR W2RC team principal.

