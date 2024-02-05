Ford Ranger trumps Hilux sales in double cab segment for 2023

Although Toyota held the top spot in the bakkie segment sales race for most of 2023, Ford’s Ranger secured first place in the double cab leaderboard.

Looking for your next new or used bakkie? Find it here with CARmag.

With 2023 at a close, CAR Mag have had a comprehensive look at the data to determine which double cab bakkies sold in Mzansi, were most popular. Here are their findings.

Double Cab Top 5

Ford Ranger – 20 662 Toyota Hilux – 18 227 Isuzu D-MAX – 8 524 GWM P-Series – 4 009 Nissan Navara – 3 599

Extended Cab Top 3

Toyota Hilux – 5 417 Ford Ranger – 2 441 Isuzu D-MAX – 1 851

Single Cab Top 5

Toyota Hilux – 13 710 Isuzu D-MAX – 8 584 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 6 060 Ford Ranger – 1 515 GWM P-Series – 448

Chassis Cab

Toyota Hilux – 28 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 2

Overall Top 3 Bakkies

Toyota – 37 382 Ford – 24 618 Isuzu – 18 959

As a whole, the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, which includes bakkies and minibuses, reported a total of 151 499 units sold in 2023. This is a significant increase compared to the total number of LCVs sold in 2022 (135 712 units). The double, single, and extended cab bakkie offerings accounted for 108 462 units of the 151 499 total recorded this year.

Related: Why Ford’s Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo SuperCab Wildtrak 4×4 Blends Utility with Luxury

Toyota consistently achieved segment-leading sales results month after month with its Hilux model. While overall figures allow Toyota to secure pole position, in the double cab arena, the Ford Ranger stands above all. The double-cab Blue Oval bakkie starts at R510 700 for the 2.0 SiT model and is completed by the R1.1m Raptor model. This model is characterised by its 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre turbo diesel inline-four engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, motivating the bakkie’s rear wheels. Toyota’s cheapest double cab offering is priced at R523 700 for the 2.7 Hilux double cab S model. Powering the rear wheel drive double cab is a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder engine outputting 122kW/245Nm.

Related: Living With It – Toyota Hilux Raider X Limited Edition

The light commercial vehicle segment’s highest total was recorded pre-Covid, in 2019, at 151 499, whereafter figures declined but have slowly been bolstered since then. 2024 could be the year that the light commercial vehicle segment’s figures exceed pre-Covid figures.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Ford Ranger Trumps Hilux Sales in Double Cab Segment for 2023 appeared first on CAR Magazine.