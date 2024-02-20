Secure your cargo with UD Kuzer’s armoured package

SVI Engineering, renowned for its expertise in armoured products, has introduced a factory-backed B6 armouring package for the UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck. This package includes a full cab replacement, ensuring maximum protection for drivers and passengers.

Constructed from bullet-resistant steel and top-quality ballistic glass, this cab solution provides B6 protection against assault rifles up to 7.62 x 51mm. Order your cab through any dealer within the local network.

“We designed this solution for clients transporting high-value cargo and other applications such as cash-in-transit vehicles or armoured personnel carriers. The UD Kuzer’s adaptable design allows for various configurations, and we even offer chassis shortening options,” explained Jaco de Kock, the CEO of SVI Engineering.

SVI’s B6 armoured cab replacement for the UD Kuzer RKE 150 features a bespoke crew compartment design, ensuring minimal ballistic gaps. The cab incorporates flat ballistic glass in each window frame, allowing for easy replacement if damaged. The design protects engine components and facilitates routine maintenance with a tilting nose plate.

Priced from R597 780 (excluding VAT), the build time for this armoured solution is approximately three months, with faster options available if SVI has a cab in stock.

SVI’s business development director, Nicol Louw, emphasised the competitive pricing and comprehensive protection offered by this solution, making it an attractive investment for safeguarding valuable cargo.

Source: QuickPic