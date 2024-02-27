New Nissan Qashqai in the works

The Nissan Qashqai has long been a trailblazer in the automotive world, credited with kickstarting the crossover trend. Now, the model will undergo a refresh.

Since its debut in 2021, the third-gen Nissan Qashqai has boasted a robust design, featuring bold lines, an elongated wheelbase, and striking 19-inch alloy wheels paired with sleek LED headlights. But as the automotive landscape evolves, so too must the Qashqai. The upcoming facelift is set to draw inspiration from Nissan’s Ariya EV, showcasing a revamped front grille flanked by stylish panels and redesigned headlamps with separate DRLs. Notable changes include chrome accents on the lower door cladding and a fresh rear bumper design, while the signature LED taillights receive a modern update.

Inside, the Qashqai’s cabin maintains its functionality while receiving subtle enhancements. Expect new upholstery options, updated trim colours, and refreshed skins for the 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Connectivity features like wireless charging, Nissan-connected services, and seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard. Additionally, premium amenities such as a 10.8-inch heads-up display, 360-degree camera, panoramic glass roof, front seat massage function, and Bose premium audio system will continue to elevate the driving experience.

Under the surface, the 2025 Qashqai line-up embraces partial electrification to enhance performance and efficiency. Leading the charge is a 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 117kW and 270Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission and available all-wheel drive. For those seeking even greater efficiency, an e-Power variant features a 1.5l variable-compression petrol engine acting as a generator for its electric motor, resulting in seamless power delivery without sacrificing performance.

The updated model is expected to break cover sometime this year.

