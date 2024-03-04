Renault’s new generation Duster could arrive later this year

According to Renault Southern Africa’s product planning schedule for 2024, the new generation Duster could arrive as early as quarter four this year.

Looking for your next new or used Renault? Find it here with CARmag.

The third generation model, based on the shared CMF-B platform, will be the first in the nameplate to open up to the possibility of electrification. Three engine options are available from its international launch, although none are confirmed for the South African market. This includes a 1.6l hybrid; the TCe130, which boasts a 1.2l, three-cylinder with a 48V mild hybrid and a diesel option.

Buyers can opt for automatic or manual transmissions depending on the model, with 4×2 and 4×4 options on offer too. The latter boasts a 209mm ground clearance while the all-paw option comes in a bit higher at 217mm. The new generation Duster will measure in at 4 340mm in length, 1 810mm in width and 1 660mm in height.

Interestingly, Nissan’s collaboration with Renault and platform sharing has the Japanese counterpart in the market to offer its own iteration of the Duster, although details on this are still scarce.

Related: Saveiro vs Oroch vs Toro – Battle of the Bakkies Not Yet in SA

It is worth noting that this is an unconfirmed guideline for 2024 and is subject to change but the French automaker has stated it is exploring the viability to launch the SUV starting with the 4×4 variant in South Africa by quarter four. The outgoing model is priced between R397 999 and R465 999 but the contemporary replacement will logically be priced higher than this.

Related: Renault Oroch Won’t Arrive in SA as Soon as Anticipated

Renault also mentioned other new products classified as ‘works in progress’, including the Trafic PC, Arkana and Kangoo, which don’t have a fixed date of arrival but are potentially on the agenda for local introduction.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Renault’s New-Generation Duster Slated to Arrive in Q4 appeared first on CAR Magazine.