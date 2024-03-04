All you need to know before laser hair removal

Having this unwanted fast-growing hair is known to become a burden for many. In addition to this constant shaving is known to cause damage in the form of razor bumps caused by ingrowing hair as well as cuts.

It is for this reason that more people are opting for the simpler solution of getting laser hair removal.

According to one of the leading laser removal companies – Glow Beauty – the process involves, “A concentrated beam of light, the laser, to remove hair. During laser hair removal, the laser emits concentrated light that is absorbed by the pigment called melanin in the hair.

“The light energy is converted to heat in the hair, which then destroys the hair follicle that produces hair. This damage inhibits or delays future hair growth and removes unwanted hair resulting in hair loss.”

Fellow industry expert Bare adds that the process is faster, cleaner and more efficient than any other form of hair removal.

However, as with any other first-time experience, it is important to be mindful of some of the dos and don’ts ahead of time.

Below are a few tips on what you need to know ahead of the procedure:

Don’t wax or pluck

For the best hair removal experience, it would be much wiser to leave the focused area untouched from waxing or plucking. Skin Agency, reveals that the laser treatment works by seeking out the roots of the hair, leaving behind softer smoother skin.

Shave

Just because waxing is out of the equation, doesn’t not mean you have to abandon shaving entirely. Unlike waxing the root of the hair is still intact which allows the laser process to continue.

“By shaving, you reduce the chances of burns with the hair being below the skin’s surface.,” explains Skin Agency.

Avoid sun exposure

Another expert publication – Body details – recommended getting as little sun exposure as possible. These include tanning and self-tanning. Having sunburn is known to worsen the experience, resulting in blisters and unnecessary irritation.

Be mindful of your medication

The above-mentioned source reveals that certain medications are known to clash with the products used for the laser process making it less effective.

“You should especially inform your laser technician if you are on antibiotics, birth control, acne, and photosensitizing medications. You won’t have to stop taking your medication, but your laser professional will be able to adjust your treatment accordingly and proceed with caution.”

