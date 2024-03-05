GWM unveils future vision for South Africa

h Africa recently unveiled its future roadmap at its Brand Renewal Conference in Johannesburg, showcasing its remarkable transformation over the past 16 years.

From its humble beginnings as a supplier of dependable pickup vehicles, GWM has emerged as a top player in the local automotive market, boasting a diverse range of vehicles catering to every need and preference.

Conrad Groenewald, the COO of GWM South Africa, highlights the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous investment in local infrastructure, resulting in a robust dealer network and a growing customer base.

At the heart of GWM’s new strategy is the consolidation of its brands under the global GWM banner, with Haval, Ora, the P-Series and Tank serving distinct customer segments.

Bianca van Staden, the head of brand, marketing and public relations at GWM South Africa, introduced the “Go with More” campaign, emphasising the brand’s promise to deliver more value, innovation and customer service.

The conference also unveiled GWM’s new corporate identity, reflecting the integration of its sub-brands under its umbrella.

Driven by a comprehensive product development strategy, GWM offers a wide range of vehicles, including SUVs, pickups, 4x4s and city cars, powered by traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids and all-electric systems.

Groenewald highlights GWM’s substantial investment in research and development, with a focus on new energy vehicles and emerging technologies like hydrogen propulsion.

In South Africa, GWM has witnessed remarkable growth, with sales surpassing 20 000 units annually, positioning it among the top automotive brands in the country.

Tony Pinfold, the founder of GWM South Africa, expresses his excitement for the brand’s future, symbolised by his acquisition of the first GWM Tank 300.

As GWM embarks on its next chapter, Groenewald promises an array of new products and innovations, including the GWM Tank 500, P-Series P500, Haval Jolion Pro and Haval H7.

Source: QuickPic