Saffas abroad: Bedingham, Ingram and De Lange star

David Bedingham, Colin Ingram and Marchant de Lange were the standout South African performers in the latest round of England and Wales’ County Championship.

County Championship Division Two

Joburg-born Aristides Karvelas contributed an unbeaten 39 off 70 balls (four fours, one six) for Sussex in a nine-wicket defeat to Glamorgan.

Glamorgan’s Ingram made it three centuries in five matches after amassing 170 off 248 balls (23 fours, three sixes).

Gloucestershire’s 256-run win over Northamptonshire featured three South Africans in Graeme van Buuren, Ricardo Vasconcelos and De Lange.

Gloucestershire captain Van Buuren scored a first-innings 46 off 71 balls (eight fours) and followed up with 67 off 57 balls (four fours, four sixes).

Teammate De Lange chipped in with a handy unbeaten 36 off 42 deliveries (two fours, two sixes), before claiming figures of 5-42 and 3-58.

Vasconcelos scored 43 off 45 balls (six fours, one six) during Northamptonshire’s first innings before falling to De Lange.

County Championship Division One

Bedingham starred for Durham in their draw with Hampshire, scoring 144 off 294 balls (15 fours).

Beyers Swanepoel, born in Vanderbijlpark and educated at Garsfontein High School, scored 54 off 72 balls (eight fours) for Kent in their draw with Worcestershire.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings scored 91 off 180 deliveries (14 fours, one six) in a nine-wicket loss to Nottinghamshire.

