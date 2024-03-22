The six cylinder E53 Mercedes-AMG is coming to SA in 2025

Featuring a highly potent, turbocharged six-cylinder coupled to a hybrid system, the all-new AMG E53 promises to deliver incredible performance and power.

Total outputs are rated at 430 kW and 750 N.m which is delivered to all wheels via the AMG 4MATIC+ system. This enables the German sedan to sprint to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds.

A source has now told CAR Magazine that this pending E53 will debut in South Africa in 2025. Details remain scarce on exact arrival dates and whether the sedan and wagon iteration will arrive but considering the outgoing iteration would set buyers back around R1.8m, it is speculated that the new arrival will easily supersede the R2m mark.

Fitted to the model are several new features as well as a completely new and specially tuned version of the firm’s AMG Ride Control suspension system. The steel spring suspension system features adaptive two-valve damping, specially tuned for the E53 Hybrid 4MATIC+. The front axle benefits from a larger front track width (9mm) compared to the standard Mercedes-Benz counterpart. Additionally, the rear axle employs stiffer elastokinemetics for the rubber mounts, offering improved tracking and camber stability.

The front end of the E53 is adorned in a slew of AMG-specific elements, such as a radiator trim with vertical slats, wide front fenders, air inlets accentuated by two vertical fins, and a central A-wing. An AMG-specific side skirt fills the gap between the wheel arches, which shroud 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with Mercedes also offering 20-inch alloy and 21-inch forged wheel options. The rear is characterised by connected LED tail lights, an AMG lip spoiler, and an AMG rear apron complimented by the two round double tailpipes.

