Audi’s ground-breaking Q6 e-tron hits the roads

Audi’s pioneering Q6 e-tron stands at the forefront of the brand’s premium electric mobility offering. This ground-breaking model excels in driving, charging capabilities and enhanced efficiency and extended range. With its unmistakable Audi SUV-styling and refined e-tron design language, the Q6 e-tron marks a significant leap forward in electric mobility, promising a seamless blend of performance and sustainability.

Revolutionary technology

Powered by the PPE (premium platform electric) platform, developed in collaboration with Porsche, and featuring the E3 1.2 electronic architecture, the Q6 e-tron signifies a milestone in Audi’s electric vehicle line-up. It lays the foundation for a comprehensive rejuvenation of Audi’s model portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to offering electric vehicles across all core segments by 2027.

Performance and range

Equipped with powerful electric motors and a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery, the Audi Q6 e-tron boasts an impressive range of up to 625km. With system outputs ranging from 285kW to 380kW, it delivers exhilarating performance while maintaining exceptional efficiency. The all-wheel drive models accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in as little as 4.3 seconds, showcasing Audi’s signature sporty dynamics.

Rapid charging

Thanks to its 800V technology and a standard maximum charging capacity of 270kW, the Audi Q6 e-tron enables quick charging stops, with up to 255km of range added in 10 minutes. The intelligent thermal management system ensures optimal charging performance, while plug and charge functionality simplifies the process, offering a seamless experience for drivers.

Striking design

Sporting typical Audi SUV proportions, the Q6 e-tron exudes a powerful dynamic presence on the road. Its sleek exterior, characterised by a closed single frame grille and distinctive LED lighting, reflects Audi’s commitment to cutting-edge design and innovation. Inside, the spacious and luxurious cabin offers a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication, with premium materials and advanced technology elevating the driving experience.

Advanced lighting technology

Setting new standards in lighting technology, the Q6 e-tron features the world’s first active digital light signature. This innovative system enhances both aesthetics and safety, providing unparalleled visibility on the road. With dynamic OLED rear lights and augmented reality head-up display, it offers a truly immersive driving experience, combining cutting-edge technology with Audi’s renowned craftsmanship.

Intelligent infotainment

The Audi Q6 e-tron is fitted with the latest infotainment system, featuring Android Automotive OS for seamless connectivity. With over-the-air updates and a wide range of apps available on the integrated store, drivers can stay connected and entertained on the move. The Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience, while the intuitive Audi Assistant provides seamless voice control for added convenience.

Enhanced driving dynamics

Featuring a newly developed chassis and steering system, the Q6 e-tron delivers precise handling and superior driving dynamics in all conditions. The rear-biased torque distribution and advanced driver assistance systems ensure a safe and engaging driving experience, while innovative features, such as adaptive driving assistant plus, enhance overall comfort and convenience on the road.

Sustainable production

Committed to sustainability, Audi has retooled its production facilities to accommodate the production of all-electric models. The Q6 e-tron is manufactured using recycled materials and energy-efficient processes, reflecting the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility. By leveraging existing infrastructure and investing in employee training, Audi aims to lead the way in sustainable automotive manufacturing.

Experience the future today

With its ground-breaking technology, striking design and uncompromising performance, the Audi Q6 e-tron heralds a new era of electric mobility. Discover the future of driving with Audi’s innovative electric SUV, setting new standards for performance, sustainability and luxury.

