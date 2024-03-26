Jeep debuts 4 bespoke and colourful off-road-ready concepts

Ahead of the 58th Annual Easter Jeep Safari taking place at Moab in Utah, the Jeep design team has unveiled several bespoke and off-road-ready models harking back to iconic design elements prevalent on Jeep classics but utilising the firm’s most recent powertrain technology.

Here’s a detailed look at the diverse line-up which includes several powertrains including a 392 cubic inch V8 and 4xe electrified powertrain.

Presented with the opportunity to sit down over a call with the Jeep design team and pick their brain on these four radical-looking off-roaders, we got a thorough look into the heritage of the American automaker that dictated the design choices we see with these concepts. More importantly, we were educated that the Easter Jeep Safari, taking place this year between March 23 and 31, was originally catalysed as a fan-organised event where Jeep owners would take to the open (off) road and make use of the prowess of their respective models.

The location of Moab, now world famous with its off-road sections, rock crawl and sheer cliff climbs is an opportunity for adventurers to flex their rigs and skills thus a perfect setting to demonstrate the four new concepts to over 20 000 enthusiasts.

Jeep Low Down concept

History is critical in these concepts and the Low Down Concept harks back 15 years when the Jeep design team presented a radically modified Jeep Wrangler Lower 40 to the attendees of the 43rd annual Easter Jeep Safari. Rolling at standard ride height to maintain its centre of gravity, the two-door Lower 40 accommodated huge 40-inch mud-terrain tyres while a monstrous 5.7l V8 delivered power to all corners. The team claims that it was ‘an instant classic and that it still draws a crowd a decade-and-a-half later and remains one of the fan favourites of all EJS concepts’.

The new Low Down concept pays homage to its forebear, with creativity on the Jeep Wrangler body managing to squeeze massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler 42×14.5R20 mud-terrain tyres mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels under its custom high-clearance carbon fender flares. The stock Wrangler Rubicon 392 suspension remains intact, but Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gears replace the standard Dana 44 axles with 4:10 gears. Between the diameter of the tyres and the shortening of the front and rear bumpers, the Low Down’s centre of gravity remains exactly as the name implies, while the ground clearance, breakover, and approach and departure angles all dramatically increase.

The body, coated in deep Poison Apple Red paint, is streamlined via the removal of the rear door handles, a custom carbon hood with a see-through power dome and a bespoke race-style fuel filler door located in the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The interior features custom black leather seats with cloth inserts, Rhino-lined floors and a custom radio-delete instrument panel. A purpose-built, red-tinted bikini top casts a warm red glow upon the interior compartment.

Like its Lower 40 predecessor, the Jeep Low Down is powered by a V8 engine, though in this modern interpretation, a 6.4l (392) iteration is used, which delivers 354kW and is mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Willys Dispatcher concept

Looking to the future, this concept incorporates an electrified powertrain. The Wrangler 4xe-based concept is intended to invoke the nostalgia of the early post-war civilian Jeep, with its rugged, utilitarian looks, juxtaposed with the electrified off-road capability of the modern, technologically advanced 4xe propulsion system.

On the exterior, the Willys Dispatcher concept gets a retro makeover from the ground up. Super Traxion 36-inch tyres are wrapped around vintage-style 16-by-7-inch alloy ‘steelies’. A custom old-school front bumper houses a brand-new, classic-looking 8274 Warn winch, featuring a Warn Epic Series winch hook and D rings. Like the beloved flat-fender Jeeps of yesteryear, ‘Willys’ lettering is embossed into the sides of the bonnet. The windshield header is coated in gloss black, while the exterior is otherwise painted in a custom shade of Element 115 Green, beautifully accented with cream-coloured steelies.

Inside, the Dispatcher gets a custom retrim in a mix of distressed saddle leather and houndstooth cloth inserts. The front and rear headrests have been removed to give the seats the low-back vintage feel that ruled the road back in the day.

Under the bonnet is the 2l plug-in hybrid 4xe propulsion system that delivers 280kW and 639N.m through an eight-speed automatic. Dana 50 Advantech front and rear axles with 4.70 gears deliver the power and torque to the Super Traxion tyres.

Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept

Finished with a lick of the bold Ginger Snap metallic exterior colour and retro-inspired two-tone graphics, the crowning piece of the Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept is undoubtedly the massive new 40×13.5R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyres mounted on 18-by-nine-inch Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels.

Concept JPP flat fender flares at all four corners provide plenty of off-road ride clearance. Unstoppable Dana 60 front and rear axles with matching 5.38:1 gearing and an AccuAir adjustable air suspension help make easy work of any serious off-road excursion. In this, power is derived from the 3.6l Pentastar V6, mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

A modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles features a custom protective hoop sitting just above a Warn winch. Rock rail power steps from Rock Slide Engineering protect the undercarriage and help provide easy entry and exit from the cabin. A decked truck bed storage system offers additional lockable cargo space through dual sliding drawers, while still allowing for storage on top in the bed area.

Inside, seats have been retrimmed with custom quilted and perforated tan and black Alea leather and feature an embossed JPP logo on the headrests. Overhead protection is provided by a JPP sun bonnet. Completing the interior are a JPP pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and door sill guards.

Vacationeer concept

The final concept serves more as a comfortable and luxurious overlander. Harking back to the past on the Vacationeer concept are woodgrain graphics that are inspired by the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models that traversed both town and country from the late 1960s through the early 1990s.

On all four corners sits massive 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tyres wrapped around 18-by-nine-inch bead grip 701 Method racing wheels provide a natural 1.5-inch lift for superior off-road performance. Larger wheel openings and custom bodyside flare extensions add to the aggressive look. Front and rear skid plates provide underbody protection while a front-mounted Warn winch aid in trick off-road situations.

Affixed to the roof of the Vacationeer concept is a custom, carbon-fibre RedTail Overland Skyloft – a climate-controlled tent. Inside, the stock second and third-row seats have been removed to accommodate the integration of the Skyloft. This is a custom weatherproof, pass-thru entrance which allows easy access from the interior floor to the Skyloft. A fore/aft sliding door and a small step also doubles as a usable table.

Power in the Jeep Vacationeer concept comes from the 3l Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, delivering 380kW and 680N.m.

