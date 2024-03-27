Nissan rolls-out ‘The Arc’ strategy for automotive evolution

Nissan is rolling out a comprehensive business strategy dubbed ‘The Arc’ which aims to introduce 30 new vehicles by 2026. The plan is crafted to boost value, enhance competitiveness, and amplify profitability.

By diversifying its product line-up, Nissan seeks to bolster its foothold in the automotive market while propelling forward its electrification agenda.

‘The Arc’ serves as a conduit between Nissan’s recent business transformation plan, Nissan NEXT, and its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030. This strategic roadmap outlines mid-term goals spanning fiscal years 2024 through 2026, with subsequent actions extending to 2030.

The crux of ‘The Arc’ entails revamping Nissan’s vehicle offerings, encompassing a spectrum of propulsion technologies, including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles (EVs). With electrified cars slated to comprise 40% of global sales by 2026 and 60% by 2030, Nissan aims to align the cost of electric vehicles with its ICE counterparts by 2030, leveraging next-generation batteries and innovative production methodologies.

Tailored regional approaches

In the Americas, Nissan targets a sales increase of 330 000 units by fiscal year 2026, coupled with a $200 million investment in enhancing customer experience in the US. The company plans to introduce seven new models and refresh 78% of its passenger vehicle line-up in the US, alongside launching e-POWER and plug-in hybrid variants.

China is earmarked for significant growth, with plans to refresh 73% of Nissan-brand models and introduce eight new energy vehicles (NEVs), including four under the Nissan brand. Nissan aspires to achieve one million unit sales by fiscal year 2026, complemented by the initiation of vehicle exports in 2025.

In Japan, Nissan aims to refresh 80% of its passenger model line-up and achieve a 70% electrification rate. The company targets a sales uptick of 90 000 units by fiscal year 2026, reaching a total of 600 000 units. Across Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania, Nissan plans to boost sales units by 300 000 by fiscal year 2026. This involves launching six all-new models in Europe, aiming for a 40% EV passenger vehicle sales mix. In the Middle East, Nissan plans to debut five new SUVs, while in India, the focus is on launching three new models and establishing itself as an export hub.

Oceania will see the introduction of a one-ton bakkie and a Crossover EV, while Africa will witness the launch of two new SUVs and expansion in the A-segment ICE vehicle market. Through ‘The Arc’, Nissan is primed to navigate the automotive landscape, leveraging innovation, regional strategies, and a diverse product portfolio to drive growth and adapt to evolving consumer demands.

