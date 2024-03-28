Volvo calls it quits on diesel engine production

Volvo’s diesel days are behind them, as the XC90 will be the final diesel-powered vehicle produced by the Swedish firm’s fleet.

Volvo has promised to realise its goal of having a rolling fleet with net-zero emissions by 2050.

Before then, however, the Swedish marque intends to only offer all-electric vehicles by 2030, and have net-zero value chain emissions by 2040. As a means towards this end, the Swedish automaker will cease production of its diesel vehicles, with the XC90 being Volvo’s diesel powertrain pallbearer that will be placed in a museum. Volvo’s diesel department has, over time, been phased out. In 2017, Volvo announced that it would end the development of its diesel engines, and now production of all vehicles powered by diesel powertrains has ceased.

As stated in Volvo’s climate plan, the next step towards achieving its climate goals is the complete erasure of internal combustion engines from its line-up. Coinciding with the erasure of Volvo’s diesel department, the firm bolstered its electric mobility offerings. In 2023, Volvo debuted its fourth electric vehicle, the EX30.

The EX30 is the firm’s cheapest and smallest electric vehicle, boasting a dual-motor powertrain (in the EX30 Twin Motor Performance model), a plush interior, and up to 440km of driving range that suited its city-runabout character. After the EX30, Volvo unveiled its first all-electric MPV, pioneering the ‘EM90’ moniker. The EM90 sources power from a 200kW e-motor and as a large people carrier intended to accommodate family-oriented customers, has a driving range of up to 738km.

