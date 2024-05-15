Experienced French referee Mathieu Raynal will be the man in the middle when the Sharks travel to London for the EPCR Challenge Cup final against Gloucester on May 24.

The EPCR today announced the officiating teams for next weekend’s Champions and Challenge Cup finals, both taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Raynal, who has been appointed for the Challenge Cup decider between Gloucester and the Sharks, will be in charge of an EPCR final for the first time.

The 42-year-old is set to bring the curtain down on his refereeing career after the July international window, having held the whistle in 49 test matches to date, making him the 13th most-capped test referee in history.

Raynal will have Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Pierre Brousset of France running the line with Eric Gauzins (France) as TMO.

Meanwhile, England’s Matthew Carley will also be refereeing his first EPCR final when he takes charge of the heavyweight Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Toulouse on May 25.

Carley’s assistants will be Karl Dickson of England and Italy’s Andrea Piardi with Ian Tempest, also of England, as TMO.

EPCR Challenge Cup final

Gloucester Rugby vs Hollywoodbets Sharks

May 24 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ire), Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra)

Champions Cup final

Leinster Rugby vs Stade Toulousain

May 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)

The post Sharks get French referee for final appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.